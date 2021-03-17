ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (3.47%)
Hyundai to unveil Elantra this week in Pakistan

  • The new sedan will be released on March 21, 2021, the company said.
  • Elantra would cost ranging from Rs3.8milllion to Rs4million.
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Mar 2021

The wait is about to be over as Hyundai Nishat Motors has announced the launch date of the much-awaited Hyundai Elantra.

The new sedan will be released on March 21, 2021, the company said. The introduction of Elantra means the local market would have a new sedan to compete with Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

The new vehicle is expected to give a tough competition to its competitors, mainly due to its engine, safety features, shape and design.

This would be the second sedan coming to Pakistan in the last four months.

Elantra would cost ranging from Rs3.8milllion to Rs4million. It means that Elantra belongs to a rather executive class of sedans.

So far, the company has not revealed features and specs of the car officially. However, there are expectations and here are some of them.

Elantra would come with 2000cc I-4 Cylinder MPI engine, mated with 6-Speed Automatic Transmission. The engine would generate 154hp and 196Nm torque. There will be 205/55/R16 Alloy wheels, power steering with tilt and telescopic function, while Cruise Control might also be among the offered features.

The car is expected to have electronic stability control and 2 front airbags. Furthermore, Traction control, hill start assist, Electronic Brake-force Distribution / EBD, Immobiliser can also come in the car.

Hyundai Elantra Elantra price Elantra features Hyundai Nishat Motors Nishat Motors

