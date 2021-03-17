World
Polls open on last day of Dutch Covid-dominated election
- Voters filed into a polling station in The Hague from 7:30 am (0630 GMT).
17 Mar 2021
THE HAGUE: Polling stations opened on the last of three days of voting in the Netherlands, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte seeking to return to power in an election dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Voters filed into a polling station in The Hague from 7:30 am (0630 GMT), an AFP journalist saw. Polls are due to close at 9 pm (2000 GMT) with exit polls expected soon afterwards.
