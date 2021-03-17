Markets
Hong Kong stocks close flat
- The Hang Seng Index inched up 6.43 points to 29,034.12.
17 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Wednesday barely moved Wednesday as investors held back ahead of the conclusion of a crucial Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was flat, losing 1.18 points to 3,445.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.99 percent, or 21.75 points, to 2,218.26.
