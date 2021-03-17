Biden, Irish PM set for virtual Saint Patrick's Day talks

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will express support for the Northern Ireland peace agreement in the face of Brexit-related tensions when he meets Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin for virtual Saint Patrick's Day celebrations Wednesday.

Biden and Martin have plenty of serious matters to discuss in their bilateral video talks, especially concerns for the future of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland following Britain's chaotic exit from the European Union.

But Biden, only the second Roman Catholic president in US history and proud of his Irish ancestry, is also placing plenty of focus on the Saint Patrick's Day events.

The White House said Biden would attend morning Mass at a church in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware before making the trip back to Washington for his long-distance get-together.

As every year since 1952, the meeting will include presentation of shamrocks -- small sprigs of clover that symbolize Ireland. Despite Biden and Martin being unable to gather in person, the traditional bowl holding the gift is not being left out.

"The Irish government have sent a beautiful engraved bowl," a senior Biden administration told reporters, asking not to be identified. "We will be able to preserve this part of the bilateral meeting."

"We are determined to fully celebrate the holiday," the official said, noting that Biden had instructed staff to arrange things "as close to the way" they would be in person as possible.

The official said Biden will "reaffirm the historic partnership and the extraordinary people-to-people ties between our two countries."