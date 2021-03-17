World
IAF group captain dies after MiG-21 crashes in central India
17 Mar 2021
An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot was killed on Wednesday after a MiG-21 Bison fighter jet crashed in central India.
In a tweet, the IAF said that the MiG-21 Bison aircraft was involved in a fatal accident while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India. The IAF further said that Group Captain A Gupta died in the tragic accident and expressed deep condolences.
"A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident," IAF tweeted.
Two months ago, a MiG-21 fighter jet of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh in Rajasthan during a training sortie. The crash occurred due to a technical malfunction and the pilot managed to eject safely.
IAF group captain dies after MiG-21 crashes in central India
