Business & Finance
Baidu raises $3.08 billion from Hong Kong listing
- The New York listed Baidu is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction.
17 Mar 2021
HONG KONG: Chinese internet search giant Baidu Inc is set to raise $3.08 billion by pricing its shares at $HK252 each in its Hong Kong secondary listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The New York listed Baidu is selling 95 million shares as part of the transaction.
The people could not be named as the information has not yet been made public.
Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Pakistan FDI drops over 29pc in first eight months of FY21
Baidu raises $3.08 billion from Hong Kong listing
Service Global Footwear Ltd. planning IPO to raise $10 million for joint investment
UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths due to Covid
PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue
Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement
Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours
Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani
S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+
Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven
Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved
PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion
Read more stories
Comments