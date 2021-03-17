Markets
Raiffeisen to distribute up to half its profits in medium term
Raiffeisen Bank International aims distribute about 20% to 50% of consolidated net profit in the medium term, the group said on Wednesday, as it confirmed its preliminary full-year results and announced the outlook for 2021.
While loan growth is likely to remain modest in the first six months of the year as government support programs expire, it should accelerate in the second half, Raiffeisen said in a statement.
The company added it could reach its medium-term goal of a cost-to-income ratio of about 55% as soon as in 2022, depending on the speed of the recovery.
