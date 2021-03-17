Business & Finance
Sales of China's semiconductor industry up 17.8% y/y in 2020
SHANGHAI: Sales of the semiconductor industry in China grew 17.8% in 2020 versus a year earlier to 891 billion yuan, a senior official at the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), Zhou Zixue, said on Wednesday.
He made the remarks at an industry conference in Shanghai.
