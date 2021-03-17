ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Pakistan

ECP ignores horse-trading in Senate elections: CM

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took notice of Daska by-elections but ignored what happened in the Senate elections.

Addressing a news conference here, he said “There has been propaganda against me since I assumed the office, but I am still doing my job. I don’t care about criticism of the opponents; I have come to serve the people and that is my mission.”

Answering a question, Buzdar said that relief would be provided to the people of the province. The provincial government will also provide relief to the employees just as the federation would increase the salaries of the employees. He added that the Punjab government has already announced Ramazan Relief Package worth Rs 7 billion, while fruits, vegetables and groceries will be available in Ramadan bazaars at rates which were prevalent in 2018 and this would be real relief.

About Covid-19 pandemic, he said that the third wave of coronavirus has started and the numbers of cases were increasing day by day. “It is important for everyone to wear a mask. A total of 114 centers have been set up across the province to vaccinate senior citizens against corona. All kinds of facilities are being provided to the senior citizens in the centers,” he said.

To another question, the CM said he believes in selfless services to the masses and focuses on practical work.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

CM Senate elections ECP

