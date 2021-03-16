Technology
Developers to pay lower fees to Google's app store for first $1mn in revenue
- With this change, 99% of developers will see a 50% reduction in fees, said Google in a blog post.
16 Mar 2021
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it was cutting the service fee that app developers pay to Google Play app store to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue they earn every year, starting July 1.
With this change, 99% of developers will see a 50% reduction in fees, said Google in a blog post.
