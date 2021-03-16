ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

IHC summons DG PSB, President PWF in person on wrestlers' petition

  • The petition prayed the court to issue orders to the respondents for not canceling the medals of his clients.
APP 16 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), President Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) and secretary Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) in person in a petition against cancellation of medals of two wrestlers.

The court observed that the officials would be sent jail in contempt of court case if they failed to appear in person on next hearing.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by two Pakistan wrestlers including Muhammad Umer and Muhammad Suleman.

Petitioners' lawyer Sardar Taimoor Aslam pleaded before the bench that his client wrestlers had won two medals for Pakistan in Common Wealth Games. He said that the two wrestlers participated in game individually after the Pakistan Wrestling Federation was not issued visas.

The lawyer said that his client won the medals and highlight the name of country at international forum. However, the administration of Pakistan Sports Board wrote letters to the Common Wealth and requested it to cancel the medals, which were rejected.

The petition prayed the court to issue orders to the respondents for not canceling the medals of his clients.

IHC

IHC summons DG PSB, President PWF in person on wrestlers' petition

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters