Azerbaijan Jan-Feb oil exports via BTC pipeline fall 12pc y/y

BAKU: Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell by 12% year on year to 4.4 million tonnes in the first two months of 2021, the State Statistics Committee said on Tuesday.

The BTC pipeline is used to export oil from the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli oilfields operated by BP.

Azerbaijan's oil exports for January-February totalled 5.8 million tonnes, about 76.5% of which was via the BTC pipeline.

The volume of transit oil through BTC fell to 393,100 tonnes in the first two months of 2021, from 723,900 tonnes a year earlier.