IHC declares teachers' deputation notification as void

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday canceled the notification of repatriation of teachers to their respective provinces, working on deputation in Islamabad.

The court also directed the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to mention the reasons of repatriating the teachers.

The court said that its order, however, would apply on the petitioners only under the current notification.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the decision on a petition filed by deputation teachers against their repatriation orders.

The court also said that the wedlock policy was not a binding, adding that this decision wouldn't apply on the teachers who had already gone to their respective departments.

FDE's Director General Dr. Akram Ali Malik submitted his department's report. The court directed him to write separate orders in every case of deputation teacher. After listening arguments, the court also turned down the FDE's notification.