ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bank of Greece says $46.5bn of bad loans serviced by specialist firms in Q4

  • The sum increased by 6.3 billion euros from the third quarter of 2020, it said.
  • Although non-performing loans have been reduced by about 59 billion euros from a peak of 106 billion in March 2016, banks' overall NPL ratio of 36% at the end of September remains far above a euro zone average of 2.9%.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

ATHENS: Credit-servicing firms licensed by Greece's central bank were servicing a total of 38.9 billion euros ($46.5 billion) of non-performing loans at the end last year's final quarter, the Bank of Greece said on Tuesday.

The sum increased by 6.3 billion euros from the third quarter of 2020, it said.

Greek banks have made progress in reducing risk on their balance sheets from impaired loans accumulated during the country's debt crisis via writedowns, restructurings and securitisations, all taking part in the government's "Hercules" bad-loan reduction scheme.

Although non-performing loans have been reduced by about 59 billion euros from a peak of 106 billion in March 2016, banks' overall NPL ratio of 36% at the end of September remains far above a euro zone average of 2.9%.

Shedding these impaired loans is crucial for banks to be able to shore up their profitability.

The Bank of Greece has licensed a total of 26 credit servicers to operate in the country, including Cepal, doValue- Greece, Intrum Hellas, Pillarstone and Cerved Credit Management.

Non-performing corporate credit rose to 13.9 billion euros in the fourth quarter of 2020, making up 36% of the total being serviced, the central bank said.

Impaired loans to individuals and private non-profit institutions made up the biggest chunk, 46%, of the total of loans being serviced.

The data showed that out of a total of 18.9 billion euros of non-performing loans to individual borrowers, 73% had to do with consumer loans. Mortgages made up 27%.

Bank of Greece non performing loans Greek banks Greece's central bank debt crisis

Bank of Greece says $46.5bn of bad loans serviced by specialist firms in Q4

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters