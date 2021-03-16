Dow, S&P 500 muted at open as Fed meeting begins

The S&P 500 and the Dow saw a muted open on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13.3 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 32966.75. The S&P 500 rose 4.7 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 3973.59, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.47%, to 13523.173 at the opening bell.