Kemari toxic matter: SHC asks police to record testimonies of relatives of deceased

KARACHI: The Kemari Police officials on Tuesday submitted a temporary progress report to the Sindh High Court (SHC) about the probe into toxic gas spread in Keamari.

A high court bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard a petition pertaining to deaths after the spread of hazardous gas in Karachi’s Keamari port area.

During hearing, Justice Mazhar asked the police department to provide details of the probe into the incident. The Kemari police submitted an interim progress report before the court while Superintendent Police (SP) Keamari sought three weeks from the court for the submission of a challan.

The high court directed police to record testimonies of relatives of the deceased people in order to determine the realities. Justice Mazhar remarked that it is the responsibility of the police department to spot the responsible but no one has been declared responsible for the incident so far.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing and summoned another progress report from the police officials.

At least 14 deaths had been reported in February last year, whereas, more than 300 patients complained about having breathing problem in the Keamari and hospitalized amidst divesting of a consignment of soybean cargo from a ship.