Appointment of 170 JEST teachers: SHC serves notices Education, Chief Secretary

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Education, and others over non-issuance of appointment letters to more than 170 Junior Elementary School Teachers (JEST).

A two-member bench of the SHC heard the plea filed by school teachers seeking appointment letters.

More than 170 junior elementary school teachers have approached the court against the Sindh government. The court issued notices to Chief Secretary Sindh, Secretary Education and others and sought replies from them within a month.

Malik Altaf Javed, the counsel of the petitioner argued with the court that Muhammad Aslam and others passed the exam for junior elementary school recruitment in 2017.

A departmental place committee was also formed for the appointment of teachers, he argued.

The applicants had passed the examination through Institute of Business Administration (IBA), the lawyer said.

The Sindh government has issued a new recruitment advertisement instead of appointing those who passed the exam, the petitioner said.

The government should be ordered to appoint teachers who have passed the examination, the petitioner pleaded with the court.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing until four weeks.