SHC serves notices to FIA, NAB, AGP on Khuhro’s plea to fly abroad

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA), DG Passport, and Advocate General of Pakistan (AGP) over Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s plea looking for removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A high court bench heard a plea moved by PPP leader and former minister Khuhro. In his plea, Khuhro stated that he need to fly United Stated to meet his family as his wife has tested positive for Covid-19.

The federal government has put the name in the ECL on the basis of dishonesty, the petition said. NAB inquiry is a political revenge, Khuhro said.

The FIA should be directed to remove the name from the ECL immediately, the petitioner requested said.

The court issued notice to NAB, FIA, and other officials and it sought replies from the parties until March 24.