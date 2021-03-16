58 more Covid-19 patients lose life in country

KARACHI: As many as 58 more patients died of coronavirus in Pakistan during the last 24 hours while 2,511 new virus cases emerged.

The country-wide death toll from the virus has surged to 13,595 so far since the outbreak of the disease in February.

According to a Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation, and Coordination report issued on Tuesday, a total of 609,964 people have been tested positive for the coronavirus disease in the country since its outbreak in February 2020, out of which 261,582 were in Sindh,188,225 in Punjab,19,233 in Balochistan, 76,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 48,495 in Islamabad,4,961 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 11,089 in Azad Kashmir.

However, 573,014 patients have recovered from the disease so far.