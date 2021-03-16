Govt has reservations against entire ECP not any individual: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar has said the government has reservations against the entire Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) instead of any individual.

Talking to a private news channel, he said according to the Constitution, the Election Commission is bound to hold transparent elections but it failed to hold recent elections in transparent manner.

Shahzad Akbar said the Supreme Court had ordered the Election Commission for eradicating corrupt practices during the elections and use of modern technologies for the purpose.

He said the ECP failed to stop corrupt practices in the elections even after surfacing of Ali Haider Gillani's video and did not take any action on the video.