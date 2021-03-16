At UN, Pakistan proposes Global Compact for Women's Empowerment

ISLAMABAD: At the United Nations, Pakistan has proposed a Global Compact for Women’s Empowerment, based on an action plan for mainstreaming their participation in decision-making in public life.

The proposal was put forth by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram while addressing the virtual 65th session of UN Commission on the Status of Women.

Munir Akram proposed concrete measures to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls. He expressed the hope that the international community would rise to the challenge and ensure that half of the world’s population is never again left behind.