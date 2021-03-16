AJK PM urges int’l community to take notice of state terrorism by Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has urged the international community to take immediate notice of the state terrorism by Indian occupying forces against innocent people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement in Mirpur, he said Indian military siege in occupied Kashmir has completed 588 days and Indian forces have intensified its brutalities to crush the freedom movement.

Raja Farooq Haider said India has started genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims to turn the Muslim majority into minority to fulfill its nefarious designs of changing the demography of the state.

He also called for immediate intervention of the United Nations for ensuring early stoppage of the Indian brutalities.