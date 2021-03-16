Govt decides to close schools in nine districts of KP due to surge of corona cases

ISLAMABAD: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to close schools in nine districts of the province due to a surge of corona cases.

The decision has taken in a meeting of the provincial task force for Corona in Peshawar on Tuesday. The districts include Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kohat, Malakand, Swat and Lower Dir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan appealed to the public and traders’ community to strictly observe corona SOPs to contain the spreading of this deadly pandemic.