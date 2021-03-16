World
South African regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
- SAHPRA added in a statement that the approval was subject to further efficacy and safety surveillance of the vaccine in the country, including against the dominant local coronavirus variant.
16 Mar 2021
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's drugs regulator SAHPRA said on Tuesday that it had approved a "section 21" emergency use application for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
SAHPRA added in a statement that the approval was subject to further efficacy and safety surveillance of the vaccine in the country, including against the dominant local coronavirus variant.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
South African regulator approves Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments