Pakistan
Corona vaccination centres set up across province: Buzdar
- He said that frontline healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age are being vaccinated in the first phase.
16 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a visit to the coronavirus vaccination center at Expo Center in Lahore on Tuesday.
Speaking on this occasion, he said that frontline healthcare workers and people over 60 years of age are being vaccinated in the first phase.
The Chief Minister said that vaccination centres have been set up across the province for administration of coronavirus vaccine.
