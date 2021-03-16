Pakistan
LSM posted growth of 9.1pc in January this year: Hammad
- He said the sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.
16 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has said Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) has posted a growth of nine point one percent in January this year.
In his tweets on Tuesday, he said the sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts.
