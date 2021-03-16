Pakistan
58 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection reported
- 2,511 new positive cases of the pandemic have been reported.
16 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: As many as 58 more deaths due to Coronavirus infection have been reported in the country during the last 24 hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has now reached 13,595, while 2,511 new positive cases of the pandemic have been reported.
