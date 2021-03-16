ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Russia readies for IPO flurry that will raise at least $10bn this year, says UBS

  • This year could be best for equity raisings from Russia since 2007 given the global liquidity boost and the fact that Russia was overlooked and underinvested in the recent past.
  • On a price-to-earnings ratio, Russian stocks' discount to their emerging and developed market peers has widened this year from 2020 levels, returning to the historical average of around 50%.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

MOSCOW: Russian companies, back on global investors' radar since late last year, are set for an IPO boom in 2021 with initial public offerings expected to raise at least $10 billion, the highest in more than a decade, says UBS.

Russian gold miner GV Gold on Monday became the latest Russian company to announce plans for an IPO, following e-commerce firm Ozon's Nasdaq listing in November and retailer Fix Price's offering in London earlier this month.

"This year could be best for equity raisings from Russia since 2007 given the global liquidity boost and the fact that Russia was overlooked and underinvested in the recent past," Fedor Tregubenko, UBS Group country head in Russia, told Reuters.

Last year, Russian companies raised less than $2 billion in IPOs as investor sentiment was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of possible new Western sanctions on Russia following the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

With the global economy set to pick up this year and US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion fiscal package adding to already vast central bank and government stimulus around the world, equity markets are expected to see inflows.

On a price-to-earnings ratio, Russian stocks' discount to their emerging and developed market peers has widened this year from 2020 levels, returning to the historical average of around 50%, according to Gazprombank.

Valuations are especially attractive given that some companies are offering high dividend yields combined with above average growth rates, Tregubenko, whose bank is among regular arrangers for Russian IPOs, said.

"We expect to see at least $10 billion in IPO volumes from Russia this year in a wide variety of sectors ranging from retail to mining and the financial sector to IT," he said.

Fix Price alone raised $2 billion in its IPO and GV Gold, which counts UBS as one of its IPO arrangers, targets another $500 million, banking sources have said.

Forestry group Segezha, gold producer Nordgold and Svetofor which operates driving schools and online driving theory courses, are also considering IPOs, according to sources and media reports.

Russian cybersecurity company Positive Technologies is looking to float its shares in Moscow, targeting $200-$300 million from a 10% share offering, Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

UBS IPO Global investors initial public offerings Russian company Russian gold miner GV Gold

Russia readies for IPO flurry that will raise at least $10bn this year, says UBS

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters