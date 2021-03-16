EU regulator to give 'update' on AstraZeneca vaccine probe

THE HAGUE: The head of the European Medicines Agency will give an update on Tuesday on the probe into possible blood clots linked to the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the regulator said.

EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke "will provide an update on the investigation of Covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca and thromboembolic events" during an online press conference at 1300 GMT, it said in a statement.

The statement gave no details of what would be announced at the press conference, which it said had been organised by the European Commission, the executive arm of the 27-nation European Union.

Safety experts at the Amsterdam-based EMA were on Tuesday carrying out a "further review" of data on the jab after several European countries including France and Germany suspended its use.

The EMA said on Monday it will hold a special meeting on Thursday to decide on any "further actions", but added that the benefits of using the AstraZeneca vaccine still outweighed the risks.

World Health Organization experts are also meeting on Tuesday to discuss the vaccine.

The EMA approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for people of all ages on January 29.

But its rollout was troubled from the start, with several countries initially saying it should not be used on older people.