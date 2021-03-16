JPMorgan's Southeast Asia M&A chief joining Barclays

SINGAPORE: JPMorgan Chase & Co's head of Southeast M&A, Ee Ching Tay, has resigned from the bank to lead Southeast Asia investment banking at Barclays Plc, three sources aware of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Tay, currently on gardening leave, has been with JPMorgan for a decade and previously worked in the M&A team at UBS in New York and at other firms including Standard Chartered.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

JPMorgan and Barclays declined to comment.

At Barclays, senior banker Sandeep Pahwa who is vice chairman and head of Asia Pacific client coverage, will become chairman, while handing over the Southeast Asia responsibilities to Tay, one of the sources said.

Pahwa, a veteran banker, who started off as a technology investment banker at JPMorgan in New York in 1995, has been with Barclays for more than a decade.

Bloomberg News reported Tay's move earlier on Tuesday.