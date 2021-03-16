ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Plumbing supplier Ferguson rewards shareholders after profit jump

  • Raises interim dividend, announces share buyback.
  • Says second-half outlook remains very uncertain.
  • Organic revenue growth in high single digits in current quarter.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

Ferguson announced a special dividend and share buyback of about $400 million each on Tuesday after cost cuts and strong US home improvement demand helped the plumbing and heating parts distributor increase first-half profit.

Tuesday's results chimed with those of US rivals Home Depot and Lowe's Companies, both of which also benefited from stuck-at-home Americans snapping up building materials through COVID-19 lockdowns in Ferguson's biggest market by sales.

London-listed Ferguson, shares of which also began trading in the United States this month, said half-year profit rose 12.2% as residential sales recovered on the back of a pick-up in the housing market.

However, analysts have said that pandemic-led demand could fade for home-improvement chains as COVID-19 vaccine programmes are rolled out.

Ferguson warned that the outlook for the second half of the financial year remains "very uncertain" and it expects rising supply chain pressures, transportation and other costs to partially offset revenue growth.

The United States-based company's London-listed shares were up slightly at 90.44 pounds at 1115 GMT.

"We are well positioned to manage through this environment," Chief Executive Kevin Murphy said, adding that the company has generated high single-digit organic revenue growth since the beginning of its third quarter.

The company's special shareholder payout reflects the sale of its UK-focused business for about $420 million this year while it also raised its interim dividend by 5% to 72.9 cents per share.

The sale of its British arm, Wolseley UK, was aimed at allowing the group to focus solely on its main US business. The company also operates in Canada.

Ferguson's underlying trading profit rose to $837 million for the six months to Jan. 31, up from $746 million a year ago, on sales of $10.31 billion.

Liberum analysts said the revenue would be a "little disappointing" for the market, given the strength of the US housing market.

Ferguson US rivals Home Depot Lowe's Companies US home improvement

Plumbing supplier Ferguson rewards shareholders after profit jump

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters