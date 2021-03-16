ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation drops lawsuit against activist

  • The discovery application (lawsuit) was predicated on SDP's understanding that an investigation had commenced as a result of the complaint lodged by Duncan Jepson of Liberty Shared to the Securities Commission Malaysia.
  • It has since been clarified by the Securities Commission that there is no investigation into the complaint at present. Accordingly, SDP has now withdrawn the discovery application.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Darby Plantation on Tuesday said it had withdrawn a lawsuit against the head of anti-trafficking NGO Liberty Shared as Malaysia's Securities Commission is no longer investigating the world's largest sustainable palm oil producer.

Sime Darby had filed the lawsuit seeking information about a complaint to the Securities Commission by Liberty Shared managing director Duncan Jepson, which the company said triggered an investigation into its sustainability disclosures.

"The discovery application (lawsuit) was predicated on SDP's understanding that an investigation had commenced as a result of the complaint lodged by Duncan Jepson of Liberty Shared to the Securities Commission Malaysia," Sime Darby said in a statement.

"It has since been clarified by the Securities Commission that there is no investigation into the complaint at present. Accordingly, SDP has now withdrawn the discovery application," it said.

The Securities Commission and Jepson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Palm oil is one of the world's cheapest and fastest-growing crops, but the industry has faced scrutiny over the years, with rights groups blaming producers for vast deforestation in Southeast Asia and exploitative labour practices.

Hong Kong-based Liberty Shared had petitioned the US Customs and Border Protection last year to ban Sime Darby products, citing evidence of labour abuse.

In December, the United States banned palm oil imports from Sime Darby over allegations of forced labour. Sime Darby has said it is committed to combating forced labour and has robust policies to protect workers' rights.

Sime Darby's legal action in Malaysia had prompted human rights group Shift to exit the company's newly-established human rights commission on Saturday.

Migrant rights activist Andy Hall said he will continue working with Sime Darby now that the litigation has been withdrawn.

"I consider that today's move by Sime Darby to withdraw this lawsuit reflects a genuine show of good faith from the company's leadership to sustainability and longer term growth in areas of human rights, transparency and stakeholder engagement," Hall said.

"Activists from NGOs, trade unions and community groups need to be able to do their important work in promoting responsible corporate conduct in society without fear of legal action," he added.

Sime Darby Plantations NGO Liberty Shared Malaysia's Securities Commission discovery application

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation drops lawsuit against activist

PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters