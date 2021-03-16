Romania's central bank raises 2021 inflation forecast to 3.4pc

BUCHAREST: Romania's central bank raised its inflation forecast for this year to 3.4% from a previous 2.5%, near the top of its target range, its quarterly inflation report showed on Tuesday.

Policymakers see inflation reaching 2.8% at the end of next year, above the mid-point of its 1.5-3.5% target range.

On Monday, the bank kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 1.25%, as higher than expected inflation put an end to expectations of further cuts.