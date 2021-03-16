Swedish central bank's Jansson says rising inflation expectations mean less risk of rate cut

STOCKHOLM: A rise in inflation expectations means it is less likely that Sweden's central bank will need to cut its benchmark repo rate, the bank's Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Tuesday.

"Inflation expectations have begun to tick up a bit - we need to be cautious, but they have - and all things being equal that reduces the likelihood that we need to use our rate weapon in the current situation," Jansson told reporters.

Inflation expectations in March rose broadly, according to a survey by Prospera published on Tuesday.