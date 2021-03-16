Business & Finance
Brazil's Vale approves new three-year term for CEO Bartolomeo
- Vale also appointed Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva as executive director of sustainability.
- In the filing, Vale said the terms of office of the new executives was increased to three years from two years at a March 12 shareholders meeting.
16 Mar 2021
SAO PAULO: Vale said the Brazilian miner's board approved the re-election of current CEO Eduardo da Silva Bartolomeo to serve a new three-year term, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
The company also said Legal Director Alexandre D_Ambrosio would move to the position of executive legal director, while Peoples Director Marina Barrenne Quental will become a member of the executive directors' board.
Vale also appointed Maria Luiza de Oliveira Pinto e Paiva as executive director of sustainability.
In the filing, Vale said the terms of office of the new executives was increased to three years from two years at a March 12 shareholders meeting.
The change aims at provide greater stability to management, the filing said.
PPP lawmakers won't resign from assemblies, Zardari tells PDM
Brazil's Vale approves new three-year term for CEO Bartolomeo
PM calls for Track & Trace System introduction to avoid tax evasion
LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January
China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab
Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking
Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%
ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM
Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions
UN chief calls to combat violence against women
Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe
US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin
Read more stories
Comments