ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,867 Increased By ▲ 27.98 (0.06%)
KSE30 18,631 Increased By ▲ 33.37 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

  • Chinese embassies in several states have issued notices, saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab
  • The Chinese government will process applications related to work permits, business travel, and for humanitarian needs, such as reuniting with family members
Fahad Zulfikar 16 Mar 2021

(Karachi) As part of measures to ease border restrictions, China has decided to allow foreign nationals including those from the US, India and Pakistan to travel to the country provided they have taken a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine, local media reported on Tuesday.

Last year, the Chinese government imposed a travelling ban on foreigners in a bid to curb spread of coronavirus.

In line with the decision, Chinese embassies in several states have issued notices, saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said visa applications of applicants inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccines will be processed.

The Chinese government will process applications related to work permits, business travel, and for humanitarian needs, such as reuniting with family members.

As per the Chinese Embassy, only those applicants who had two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa will be eligible. However, those arriving in China will be required to undergo quarantine of up to three weeks.

On February 2, the first batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Pakistan as a gift from China to be used to inoculate the frontline health workers to protect them from COVID-19 at initial stage.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for people above 60 years of age.

The Sinopharm vaccine is being administered to people up to the age of 60 years and above.

COVID19 Chinese government China visa applications for foreigners Chinese made vaccine travel restrictions eased notices issued work permits business travel humanitarian needs applications being processed

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters