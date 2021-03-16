China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

(Karachi) As part of measures to ease border restrictions, China has decided to allow foreign nationals including those from the US, India and Pakistan to travel to the country provided they have taken a Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine, local media reported on Tuesday.

Last year, the Chinese government imposed a travelling ban on foreigners in a bid to curb spread of coronavirus.

In line with the decision, Chinese embassies in several states have issued notices, saying the country will open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in the United States said visa applications of applicants inoculated with Chinese Covid-19 vaccines will be processed.

The Chinese government will process applications related to work permits, business travel, and for humanitarian needs, such as reuniting with family members.

As per the Chinese Embassy, only those applicants who had two doses of the vaccine or a single-dose at least 14 days before applying for the visa will be eligible. However, those arriving in China will be required to undergo quarantine of up to three weeks.

On February 2, the first batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Pakistan as a gift from China to be used to inoculate the frontline health workers to protect them from COVID-19 at initial stage.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) approved Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for people above 60 years of age.

