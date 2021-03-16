LHC takes notice of eggs, ink attack on SAPM Gill outside court

The Lahore High Court (LHC) took notice on Tuesday about the incident in which individuals, purportedly supporters and workers of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), threw eggs and ink at Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Political Affairs (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill outside LHC.

On Monday, Gill appeared before the court after being summoned on a petition challenging a criminal case registered by the Islampura police on his complaint. When he came to the high court for the hearing, workers allegedly belonging to the PML-N threw eggs and ink on him.

It seemed the SAPM knew about the attack prior to his appearance. In a tweet, before appearing, Gill said that he came to know through some of his journalist friends that an attack had been planned on him.

However, after the attack, he vowed not to take revenge in the same way. "We will not return 10 slaps in place of one. We will not curse in return for [their] curses,” he said.

Taking notice of the incident today, LHC Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan said that CCTV cameras should be used to identify people responsible for the attack. The court said that it was worrying how the SAPM was attacked, adding that every person arriving at the high court was respectable, Express Tribune reported.