ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.35%)
EPCL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.24%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
JSCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.22%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.66%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.62%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.85%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 4.8 (0.1%)
BR30 24,656 Increased By ▲ 92.58 (0.38%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,632 Increased By ▲ 34.35 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Brexit won't mean lower capital for insurers, says Bank of England

  • The risk margin in an extra layer of capital insurers must hold as a safety buffer in case they get into trouble.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

LONDON: A review of rules will not lead to any "radical departure" or a reduction in capital requirements, but it will take time to complete, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Tuesday.

Britain's exit from European Union has prompted the government to review insurance capital rules inherited from the bloc, raising industry hopes of less burdensome requirements.

Woods, who also heads the BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority, which regulates Britain's top banks and insurers, played down any such expectations.

"Now that we have left the EU we have no interest whatsoever in lowering levels of resilience or policyholder protection, but we can and should make changes to tailor regulation so it fits our market better and is more efficient and coherent," Woods told the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

"That process will take some time but it will work better if the detailed rules are placed into our rulebook."

The ABI said last month that 35 billion pounds ($48.4 billion) of capital locked in by the risk margin element in capital rules known as Solvency II, could be used to increase investment in the UK economy and tackle climate change.

The risk margin in an extra layer of capital insurers must hold as a safety buffer in case they get into trouble.

However, Woods said he had doubts "about a reform package which materially decapitalises the insurance sector," adding: "While it's natural for the private sector to focus on private interests, it's part of our job to keep an eye on the potential public costs of significant insurance failures."

Bank of England European Union Brexit Prudential Regulation Authority ABI

