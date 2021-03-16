Markets
Ugandan shilling flat in slow trade
- At 0738 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,660/3,670, unchanged from Monday's close.
16 Mar 2021
KAMPALA: The Ugandan shilling was flat on Tuesday amid slow dollar supply and demand, traders said.
