Hungary's construction output rises by 11% y/y in Jan

BUDAPEST: Hungary's construction sector output rose by an annual 11% in January after a 0.3% decline in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

On a monthly basis, output increased by 7.4%, the KSH said. The construction of buildings rose by 10% year-on-year, while other types of construction grew by 12.8%, it said.

The volume of new orders rose by 8% year-on-year, while the stock of orders at the end of the month was 11.5% higher than in the same period a year ago.