ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.99 (-2.35%)
EPCL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.24%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
JSCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.22%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.66%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.84%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.62%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.85%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 4.8 (0.1%)
BR30 24,656 Increased By ▲ 92.58 (0.38%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,632 Increased By ▲ 34.35 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business & Finance

SBP to announce Monetary Policy on Friday

  • Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day.
Ali Ahmed 16 Mar 2021

The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Friday, March 19, 2021, at SBP Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy.

Later on, SBP will issue the Monetary Policy Statement on the same day.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its statement dated 22 January 2021 decided to maintain the policy rate at 7 percent, as per market expectations. However, the statement cautions that notwithstanding favourable growth and inflation developments considerable uncertainty remains around the outlook mainly sourced to Covid-19 with an emphasis on external shocks.

"The [Monetary Policy Committee] felt that the existing accommodative stance of monetary policy remained appropriate to support the nascent recovery while keeping inflation expectations well-anchored," SBP said in a statement in January.

It was the third time that the central bank kept its main policy rate unchanged after cutting it by 625 basis points, down from 13.25pc, at the time the global pandemic hit its economy last February.

