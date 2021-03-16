Business & Finance
SK Telecom among preliminary bidders for eBay's Korean business
16 Mar 2021
SEOUL: South Korea's SK Telecom and private equity firm MBK Partners were among those that entered non-binding, preliminary bids for the sale of eBay Inc's South Korean business, the telecom company and two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
EBay Korea operates open market e-commerce platforms Gmarket, Auction and G9, and was South Korea's third-largest e-commernce firm in 2020 with 12.8% market share, according to Euromonitor.
MBK Partners and eBay Korea declined comment.
