ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (5.87%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.65 Increased By ▲ 5.89 (7.12%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.79%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.13%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.97%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.8%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.08%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 9.46 (0.2%)
BR30 24,670 Increased By ▲ 106.41 (0.43%)
KSE100 44,847 Increased By ▲ 7.43 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,633 Increased By ▲ 35.25 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
WHO experts to meet on AstraZeneca shot as virus cases surge

  • The vaccine was developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in Britain, where more than 11 million doses have been administered apparently without any major problems.
AFP 16 Mar 2021

GENEVA: WHO safety experts prepared to meet Tuesday over the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine whose rollout has been halted in several European countries over blood clot fears, imperilling the pandemic fight as infection rates surge.

The three largest EU nations -- Germany, Italy and France -- joined others in suspending the shot Monday, dealing a blow to the global immunisation campaign against a disease that has killed more than 2.6 million people.

The World Health Organization, AstraZeneca, and the European Medicines Agency have insisted the shot is safe, and that there is no link between the vaccine and reported blood clots.

"We do not want people to panic and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Monday.

"So far, we do not find an association between these events and the vaccine."

WHO and EMA experts on Tuesday will separately discuss data from AstraZeneca vaccinations, and the European regulator will hold an extraordinary meeting two days later to decide on any further action.

AstraZeneca's shot, among the cheapest available, was billed as the vaccine of choice for poorer nations and the clot reports have had an impact beyond Europe.

Indonesia delayed its AstraZeneca rollout on Monday, and Venezuela announced it would not authorise the jab over fears of "complications".

The vaccine was developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in Britain, where more than 11 million doses have been administered apparently without any major problems.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday also urged Canadians to get the AstraZeneca shot after reports of hesitancy based on the suspensions in Europe.

WHO Germany EU nations AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot

