China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases vs 5 a day earlier

China reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on March 15, up from five cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to seven from nine a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,062, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.