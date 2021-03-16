ANL 31.81 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.58%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
DGKC 124.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.05%)
EPCL 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.78%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.17%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.79%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.22%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.04%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.88%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.97%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.05 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.25%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,807 Increased By ▲ 4.47 (0.09%)
BR30 24,645 Increased By ▲ 81.49 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,828 Decreased By ▼ -11.24 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,621 Increased By ▲ 24.14 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

  • According to provisional Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, the LSMI output increased by 5.36pc when compared to December 2020.
Ali Ahmed 16 Mar 2021

The Large Scale Manufacturing Index (LSMI) output increased by 9.13 percent to 175.15 points for January 2021 as compared to the same month 2020, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

According to provisional Quantum Index Numbers (QIM) of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries, the LSMI output increased by 5.36pc when compared to December 2020. Whereas, the overall output of LSMI increased by 7.85pc for July-January 2020-21 as compared to July-January 2019-20.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar in a tweet on Tuesday said, "the sustained and robust growth in the industry is expected to lift economic growth beyond earlier forecasts InshAllah."

LSMI Quantum Index Number (QIM) was recorded at 147.22 points during July-Jan 2020-2021 against 136.49 points during the same period of the preceding year. The LSM data released by the PBS after collecting it from the Provincial Bureau of Statistics (BOS), the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), and the Ministry of Industries showed that the OCAC recorded month-on-month growth of negative -12.37 percent in January 2021 against the previous month, and positive 2.33 percent growth was recorded year-on-year in January 2021 against January 2020.

The data showed that the Ministry of Industry-related sectors witnessed an increase of 9.23 percent in January 2021 against December 2020 on an MoM basis, while YoY basis, it registered a growth of 14.82 percent in January 2021 as compared with the same month of 2020.

The PBS data said that LSM-related data to the BOS month-on-month witnessed a decline of 2.26 percent in January 2021 against the previous month and on a YoY basis, BOS witnessed a decline of 5.41 percent in January 2021 against January 2020.

The production in July-January 2020-21 as compared to July-January 2019-20 has increased in textile, food, beverages & tobacco, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, non-metallic mineral products, automobiles, and fertilizers.

The sectors showing decline during July-January 2020-2021 compared to July-January 2019-20 included electronics, leather products, and engineering products.

Pakistan Hammad Azhar PBS LSMI Large Scale Manufacturing QIM

LSMI output increases 9.13pc in January

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters