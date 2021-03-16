ANL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.81%)
ASC 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (6.27%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.4%)
DGKC 124.79 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-2.13%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.19 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.46%)
FFL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.07%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.75%)
KAPCO 42.25 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.5%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-3.28%)
PAEL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.7%)
PRL 23.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.6%)
TRG 138.50 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (7.38%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (4.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,802 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0%)
BR30 24,649 Increased By ▲ 85.69 (0.35%)
KSE100 44,781 Decreased By ▼ -57.75 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,592 Decreased By ▼ -5.15 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Kuroda says BOJ must prepare for possible future need for CBDC

  • Kuroda said there was currently no change to the BOJ's stance that it has no plan to issue central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank must prepare "thoroughly" in case changes in the economic environment require it to issue its own digital currency.

Kuroda said there was currently no change to the BOJ's stance that it has no plan to issue central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

"From the viewpoint of ensuring the stability and efficiency of the overall payment and settlement systems, however, it's important to prepare thoroughly to respond to changes in circumstances in an appropriate manner," he said in a seminar.

Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda economic environment CBDCs

Kuroda says BOJ must prepare for possible future need for CBDC

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters