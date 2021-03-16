Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 7% on Tuesday after 2,511 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 35,303 people were tested for the virus. So far, the country has tested 9,565,066 people since the outbreak of the virus last year. Pakistan has reported 609,964 cases so far.

The novel virus also claimed 58 more lives, taking the death toll to 13595. During the past 24 hours, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 486 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 275 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, Balochistan confirmed 13 cases. Whereas, Punjab reported 1,566 cases and 43 fatalities during the last 24 hours. Moreover, no new cases and deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan also reported 1,136 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 573,014.