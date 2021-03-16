ANL 31.81 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (5.58%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.19%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.35%)
EPCL 48.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.78%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.37%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.89%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
JSCL 21.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.12%)
KAPCO 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.62%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.52%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.73%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.76%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,808 Increased By ▲ 5.27 (0.11%)
BR30 24,629 Increased By ▲ 64.99 (0.26%)
KSE100 44,827 Decreased By ▼ -12.55 (-0.03%)
KSE30 18,615 Increased By ▲ 17.8 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

  • There are now 23,355 active cases.
  • No new cases and deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan during the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 16 Mar 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 7% on Tuesday after 2,511 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 35,303 people were tested for the virus. So far, the country has tested 9,565,066 people since the outbreak of the virus last year. Pakistan has reported 609,964 cases so far.

The novel virus also claimed 58 more lives, taking the death toll to 13595. During the past 24 hours, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 486 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 275 coronavirus cases and 10 deaths, Balochistan confirmed 13 cases. Whereas, Punjab reported 1,566 cases and 43 fatalities during the last 24 hours. Moreover, no new cases and deaths were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan also reported 1,136 coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 573,014.

Coronavirus Pakistan positivity rate Coronavirus deaths third wave of covid active covid 19 cases

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters