ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (5.71%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.2%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 88.85 Increased By ▲ 6.09 (7.36%)
BOP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
BYCO 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.98%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.52%)
FCCL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.75%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.12%)
FFL 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.89%)
HUBC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.14%)
MLCF 46.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.91%)
PAEL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.6%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.97%)
PRL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.38%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.12%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.38%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.01%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,812 Increased By ▲ 10.14 (0.21%)
BR30 24,661 Increased By ▲ 97.62 (0.4%)
KSE100 44,849 Increased By ▲ 10.05 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,634 Increased By ▲ 36.5 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan PM Suga receives COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in US

  • "It didn't hurt," Suga told reporters afterwards.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in preparation for a meeting with US President Joe Biden next month, becoming the country's first government official to be publicly inoculated.

Some 80 to 90 officials will be vaccinated before heading to the United States early next month, where Suga will become the first world leader to meet Biden since he became president.

"It didn't hurt," Suga told reporters afterwards.

A doctor checked his eyes and throat before he received the shot in his left arm. Japan began its COVID-19 inoculation campaign last month with imported doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech vaccine.

Taro Kono, the minister in charge of Japan's vaccine effort, has focused getting the vaccine to healthcare workers and those over the age of 65. Kono has said that Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who just turned 61, would have to wait his turn, but the 87-year-old retired emperor would be in that initial group.

Suga, 72, has pledged to have enough doses for the country's 126 million people by June, before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Supplies have been trickling in from Pfizer factories in Europe, but are expected to accelerate in the coming months.

Japan had administered at least one shot of the vaccine to over 290,000 people through Monday.

Yoshihide Suga BioNTech Pfizer COVID19 vaccine

Japan PM Suga receives COVID-19 vaccination ahead of Biden meeting in US

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters