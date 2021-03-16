ANL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.97%)
ASC 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.4%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.45 Increased By ▲ 5.69 (6.88%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.09%)
DGKC 124.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.16%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.71%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.18%)
HUBC 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.79%)
KAPCO 42.24 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.47%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.13%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.21%)
PTC 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.27%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.97%)
TRG 138.60 Increased By ▲ 9.62 (7.46%)
UNITY 29.89 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (4.69%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,801 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.03%)
BR30 24,660 Increased By ▲ 96.51 (0.39%)
KSE100 44,779 Decreased By ▼ -59.93 (-0.13%)
KSE30 18,591 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US solar industry predicts installations will quadruple by 2030

  • Late last year, Congress extended a 26% tax credit that helps reduce the cost of solar facilities as part of a package to provide coronavirus aid and fund the US government.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

Solar installations in the United States are expected to quadruple by 2030 thanks to the extension of a key industry subsidy late last year and booming demand for carbon-free power, an industry body said on Tuesday.

The sector will install 324 gigawatt (GW) of capacity over the next decade, more than three times the nearly 100 GW installed by 2020, the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said, citing a report issued jointly with Wood Mackenzie.

The 324 GW of solar energy would produce enough electricity to power about 60 million homes, or around 40% of homes in the country today.

The outlook reflects both robust demand from utilities and corporations seeking to meet greenhouse gas reduction goals and declining costs for the technology that has buttressed the market for home solar installations.

Just 3% of US electricity is generated from the sun, but SEIA hopes that will rise to 20% over the next decade.

Installations rose 43% last year to 19.2 GW, an annual record for the industry. Utility-scale projects, which account for most of the market, experienced only minor disruptions due to coronavirus pandemic-related shutdowns.

Residential installations took a large hit in the second quarter due to the pandemic, but ended the year up 11% at a record 3.1 GW.

Late last year, Congress extended a 26% tax credit that helps reduce the cost of solar facilities as part of a package to provide coronavirus aid and fund the US government.

But SEIA said further tax incentives, the lifting of tariffs on overseas-made panels, and workforce training was necessary for the United States to cut enough greenhouse gas output to prevent the worst effects of climate change.

"We need policy in all of those areas so that we can not just grow on the path that we're on, but accelerate that growth," SEIA President Abigail Ross Hopper said in an interview.

United States coronavirus pandemic, Gwadar solar energy US solar industry SEIA

US solar industry predicts installations will quadruple by 2030

China to issue visas to foreigners including Pakistani nationals who have taken Chinese jab

Michelle Obama says Meghan's interview is heartbreaking

Alarm in Pakistan as COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 7.1%

ECP dismisses PPP's plea against issuance of funds to lawmakers by PM

Hafeez quizzed by Cabinet colleagues about IMF conditions

UN chief calls to combat violence against women

Major EU nations halt AstraZeneca as WHO says it is safe

US stimulus checks could end up in stock markets, bitcoin

North Korean leader's sister warns US as Biden envoys begin Asia trip

Yemen's Al-Qaeda regenerates amid battle for the north

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters