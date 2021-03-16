Markets
SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.2%, or 1.75 tonnes
16 Mar 2021
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 1,050.32 tonnes on Monday from 1,052.07 tonnes on Friday.
In terms of ounces, holdings fell to 33,768,784 ounces from 33,825,009.
